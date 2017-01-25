Forum at BioInc@NYMC to discuss New York’s biomedical technology industry

By Aleesia Forni

No Comment

BioInc@NYMC, Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. and The Innovation Alliance will host a forum on New York’s biomedical technology industry on Feb. 17 at New York Medical College.

The forum will include a discussion by members of New York’s biomedical technology community, policymakers and business leaders. Experts will also discuss how to grow and support innovation in New York.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7 Dana Road in Valhalla.

To RSVP, contact Minda Conroe at RSVP@jstrategiesinc.com or 607-437-4661.

About the author

Aleesia Forni
Aleesia Forni covers transportation, tourism, nonprofits and residential real estate for the Westchester County Business Journal. She previously worked as a financial reporter for the online newsletter Prospect News. She started with the Westchester County Business Journal in April 2016.

