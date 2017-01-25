Forum at BioInc@NYMC to discuss New York’s biomedical technology industry

BioInc@NYMC, Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. and The Innovation Alliance will host a forum on New York’s biomedical technology industry on Feb. 17 at New York Medical College.

The forum will include a discussion by members of New York’s biomedical technology community, policymakers and business leaders. Experts will also discuss how to grow and support innovation in New York.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7 Dana Road in Valhalla.

To RSVP, contact Minda Conroe at RSVP@jstrategiesinc.com or 607-437-4661.

Print