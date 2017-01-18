SBA and Pace host small business lending panel

The U.S. Small Business Administration and Pace University Small Business Development Center will host a Meet the Small Business Bankers panel and one-on-one sessions with business lenders on Jan. 26 at the Pace Manhattan campus.

The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon in the Bianco Room at 1 Pace Plaza. A one-hour panel discussion, moderated by SBA District Director Beth Goldberg, will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Participating lenders include TD Bank, Santander, Northfield Bank and Flushing Bank.

Lenders will advise small-business owners and entrepreneurs on what they look for when evaluating a loan application, typical loan terms and the documents needed to apply. Panelists will offer practical strategies to finance small businesses and help assess the source of capital best suited for a business’ needs.

SBA officials will also review two key financing options for small businesses, the 7(a) guarantee and 504 loan programs.

