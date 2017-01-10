Westfair Communications to partner with WSTC radio in Stamford

Westfair Communications, the parent company of the Westchester County and Fairfield County Business Journals, will partner with the revitalized commercial radio station WSTC-1400 AM in Stamford to report stories, cover events and offer special packages to advertisers, the companies announced today.

With the partnership, keynote speakers from Business Journal events and the business publication’s story sources can be interviewed by the radio station, which serves the Stamford-Norwalk area. Westfair will have a segment on WSTC announcing highlights from the “Good Things Happening” section in the weekly Fairfield County Business Journal. The station will also broadcast Westfair’s events live and take questions from callers.

“I’m very happy about this partnership,” Marty Sheehan, AM 1400 station manager and operator, said in the announcement. “I can’t wait to see how it develops.”

Westfair Communications Publisher Dee DelBello said the 53-year-old company is “delighted to add another medium to our print and digital platforms. The more resources we have to convey business news to business people, the better we are doing our job as the only weekly business newspaper in Fairfield County.”

Sheehan, who has had a decades-long career in radio, took over the station in May from Sacred Heart University. The university bought the station from Cox Media Group Inc. in 2011 and had been using it to broadcast Fairfield County public radio. Sheehan, formerly with Cumulus Media Inc., saw an opportunity at AM1400.

“Fairfield County is growing,” he said. “Stamford is the largest city in the county; that wasn’t the case four years ago.”

Sheehan, who runs WSTC with a staff of about 15 employees through a local management arrangement with Sacred Heart and has an office in downtown Stamford, funded the nearly completed renovation of the station, which sits below the radio tower off Magee Avenue. He also has partnered on a weekly show with the Ferguson Library in Stamford.

WSTC plays musical standards from the Great American Songbook, which “never go out of style,” Sheehan said. The station will also work with Sacred Heart students to broadcast the university’s basketball, football and hockey games.

