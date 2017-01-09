Dermatologists join White Plains Hospital group

White Plains Hospital has a new team of dermatologists in its Physician Associates division. The doctors are Lauren Adams, Athena Kaporis, and Stuart Zweibel. They have offices in Mount Kisco and Scarsdale. In addition to services such as screenings, laser surgery and cosmetic dermatology, the group offers Mohs surgery.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Mohs surgery is accepted as the most effective technique for removing basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas. There are more than 4 million new cases of basal cell carcinoma and more than 1 million new cases of squamous cell carcinoma in the U.S. each year.

Adams earned her undergraduate degree from Duke University and her medical degree from the SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. She completed her internship at Maimonides Medical Center, and her dermatology residency at the SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Kaporis also completed her residency at the SUNY center in Brooklyn. She graduated magna cum laude from Barnard College. She received her medical degree and completed her internship at NYU School of Medicine.

Zweibel is a dermatologic surgeon specializing in skin cancer, laser surgery and cosmetic dermatology. He graduated from Cornell University and completed his graduate work at Temple University School of Medicine and Harvard School of Public Health. He received his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed his residency at Brown University. He completed a fellowship in Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, under Dr. Frederic Mohs, who developed the surgical technique there.

Also joining the group are Kelly A. Christman and Lauren Smith, board-certified physician assistants.

