Ginsburg Development tops off latest Yonkers luxury development

The latest project from, 330 luxury rental apartments in Yonkers, celebrated a step toward its completion Nov. 2 with a topping off ceremony.

The Valhalla-based developer completed the final floor and roof of the north tower of its $100 million River Tides at Greystone luxury apartment project.

The development will offer a range of apartments from studio to three-bedroom in a pair of 10-story buildings at 1105-1135 Warburton Ave., in Yonkers’ Greystone neighborhood near its border with Hastings-on-Hudson.

At a ceremony attended by Mayor Mike Spano and other Yonkers city officials, Ginsburg Development Cos. Principal Martin Ginsburg said returning home to the River Tides apartments will “feel like coming home to vacation every day.”

It’s a line that Ginsburg has had the chance to deliver several times in the past year, as his company’s new luxury apartment buildings have dotted Westchester’s Hudson River towns. In just the past six months, the company has celebrated grand openings in Ossining with its $65 million, 118-unit Harbor Square apartment building, and in Hastings-on-Hudson with the $35 million, 66-unit The Lofts on Saw Mill River apartment complex. Ginsburg also broke ground on another luxury Yonkers development during that time: the $21 million 1177@Greystone, also on Warburton Avenue.

Spano said the River Tides at Greystone project will “establish Greystone as one of the premier apartment neighborhoods in Yonkers and Westchester.”

Ginsburg Development expects to start filling the apartments in spring 2017. Monthly rents are expected to range from $1,495 for a studio to $4,995 for a corner penthouse apartment.

