CPA conferences to cover regulatory issues

Accountants can catch up on the latest regulatory issues at two day-long forums in Manhattan.

The New York State Society of CPAs is presenting an SEC conference on Oct. 25 and an anti-money laundering conference on Oct. 27.

The SEC conference will cover effective disclosure in financial reporting, strategies for defending Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement actions and current regulatory issues.

Speakers include Craig Olinger of the SEC, Cullen Walsh of the Financial Accounting Standards Board and Claudius Modesti of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

The anti-money laundering conference will cover IRS efforts to combat international money laundering, organizational accountability and U.S. Treasury emphasis on greater transparency.

Speakers include Richard Weber of the Internal Revenue Service, Sean O’Malley of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Jed Rakoff, a U.S. District Court judge.

The SEC conference will be held at 14 Wall St., 19th floor, from 8:55 a.m. to 5 p.m. The anti-money laundering conference will be held at Citi Executive Center, 153 E. 53rd St., 14th floor, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register, call 800-537-3635 or go to the society’s website at nysscpa.org/cpe/fae-conferences.

