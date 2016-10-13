Doctors of Distinction to honor Westchester’s top physicians

Westchester County’s top physicians will be honored at the annual Doctors of Distinction Awards ceremony on Oct. 27.

The fourth annual event, co-sponsored by the Westchester County Business Journal and accounting firm Citrin Cooperman, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at New York Medical College at 7 Dana Road in Valhalla.

“The Doctors of Distinction awards program enables the Business Journal and co-sponsors to bestow much-deserved recognition upon those physicians, selected by a panel of experts, who go above and beyond the diagnosis,” said Dee DelBello, publisher of the Westchester County Business Journal. “The number of nominations this year was extraordinary, which made it a difficult process for the judges but illustrated how fortunate we are in Westchester to have the best physicians and health care. Congratulations to all doctors and especially the 2016 Doctors of Distinction.”

The event’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Edward C. Halperin, chancellor and CEO of New York Medical College, a co-sponsor of the event.

“It is an honor to be a part of the 4th annual Doctors of Distinction awards to celebrate the achievements of these physicians that have impacted the lives of our family and friends in the Westchester community,” said Blake Spina, director at Citrin Cooperman. “On behalf of Citrin Cooperman, congratulations to all of the winners and nominees on this well-deserved recognition.”

This year’s winners are:

All in the Family: Paul, Andre and Nabil Khoury, White Plains Hospital.

Paul, Andre and Nabil Khoury, White Plains Hospital. No Land Too Far: Mantu and Lopa Gupta, Mount Sinai Kidney Stone Center and private practice.

Mantu and Lopa Gupta, Mount Sinai Kidney Stone Center and private practice. Cutting Edge: George Alexopoulos, Weill Cornell Psychiatry at NewYork-Presbyterian/Westchester Division and William H. Frishman, New York Medical College, Westchester Medical Center.

George Alexopoulos, Weill Cornell Psychiatry at NewYork-Presbyterian/Westchester Division and William H. Frishman, New York Medical College, Westchester Medical Center. Caring for All: Richard Charney, Sound Shore Cardiology of Montefiore Medical Center.

Richard Charney, Sound Shore Cardiology of Montefiore Medical Center. Female Trailblazer: Maureen Killacky, NewYork-Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital.

Maureen Killacky, NewYork-Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital. Promise for the Future: Lydia Bunker, New York Medical College.

Lydia Bunker, New York Medical College. Physician in Training: Farah Ansari, Phelps Hospital.

Farah Ansari, Phelps Hospital. Lifetime Achievement Award: Bok Y. Lee, Off-loading Technologies.

Additional sponsors of the event are the Westchester County Medical Society, The Bristal Assisted Living, Danziger & Markhoff LLP, Val’s Putnam Wines & Liquors and Greenwich Hospital.

Janine Miller, executive director of the Westchester County Medical Society, said the organization is proud to co-sponsor the 2016 Doctors of Distinction Awards.

“This event is a fantastic way to recognize and honor the extraordinary physicians in Westchester County for all of the work that they do with patients and the community,” she said.

