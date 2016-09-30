Medical college hosts Founder’s Dinner

New York Medical College honored Ronald F. Poe, David E. Asprinio, Mario Inchiosa and Kathryn McGoldrick at its annual Founder’s Dinner at the DoubleTree Hilton in Tarrytown.

Poe was awarded The Jackson E. Spears Community Service Award, which is bestowed upon individuals or organizations who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to their communities. The award honors the late Jackson E. Spears, who served as a member of NYMC’s Board of Trustees from 1943 to 2003.

Asprinio was presented with the newly renamed Alfred DelBello Distinguished Service Award, which is bestowed upon individuals who have helped advance NYMC’s mission of education and research though service, commitment and expert ability.

Inchiosa received the new Golden Faculty Service Award, created to recognize his 50 years on the faculty of New York Medical College. He is the longest serving full-time faculty member still teaching.

McGoldrick, professor emerita of anesthesiology, was given a special faculty recognition award in honor of her 15 years of service to New York Medical College.

