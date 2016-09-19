Women at the Wheel event to feature panel of millennial CEOs, executives

A panel Wednesday morning will bring together panel of millennial women leaders to share management secrets.

The fourth annual Driving Your Business: Women at the Wheel event, to be held at 8 a.m. on Sept. 21 at the Westchester Country Club, will focus around a seminar of three women CEOs and executives in Westchester.

The speakers will be Laura Belkner, an attorney with The Law Offices of Kevin H. Cohen; Sarah Jones-Maturo, president of RM Friedland and Nell Derick Debevoise, the founder and CEO of Inspiring Capital.

The event is presented by Citrin Cooperman & Co., LLP, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Danziger & Markhoff LLP and Jackson Lewis P.C. Citrin Cooperman partner Mary Paladino and manager Chelsea Rosen will moderate the event.

Click here for more information. Registration is required and can be done by contacting Laura Di Diego at ldidiego@citrincooperman.com.

