Stamford had 4 of the 10 most congested US highways in 2022: Report

Stamford has achieved the unfortunate distinction of having the most congested highway corridor in the country – in fact, Stamford is home to four of the 10 most congested corridors, according to new data from Inrix.

In a data analysis of 2022 traffic patterns, Stamford’s I-95 South from the Sherwood Island Connector to Indian Field Road was named the most congest road in the country – at the 8:00 a.m. peak hour, drivers could expect an average delay of 34.5 minutes while accumulating 138 hours lost in transit.

The third most congested road of 2022 was Stamford’s I-95 North from Indian Field Road to the Sherwood Island Connector – during the 4:00 p.m. rush hour, drivers average 29.6 minutes in delays and lose 118 hours each year in that section of roadway.

Elsewhere in Stamford, Route 15 North between North Street and Allen Raymond Lane ranked seventh in the top 10 list of congested roads, where the 4:00 p.m. rush hour results in an average of 19.5 minutes of delay and 78 annual hours lost. And Rout 15 South from Wilton Road to Stanwich Road ranked eighth, where the 8:00 a.m. peak hour generates an average of 18.3 minutes of delays and 73 annual lost hours.

Stamford was the only city to have more than one section of highway on Inrix’s list of 2022’s most congested roads. However, Inrix named Chicago as last year’s most congested urban area, where drivers lose an average of 155 hours per year in traffic; Chicago was also named the world’s second most congested city, with London leading the world in roadway stagnation.