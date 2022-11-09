Connecticut Auto Show returns to Mohegan Sun

The Connecticut Auto Show will have its 2022 edition from Nov. 11-13 at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center in Uncasville.

More than two dozen auto manufacturers will be presenting this 2023 models at the event, which will also include a showcase of “superstar supercars” from Miller Motor Cars (Rolls Royce, McLaren, Aston Martin), a classic car showcase, and a section on the latest electric vehicles.

The Connecticut Auto Show is the sole source of funding for the Connecticut New Car Dealer Foundation that has donated over $1.5 Million dollars to worthy charitable organizations throughout the state. The event is Connecticut. The event is sponsored by the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association and produced by Paragon Group, and admission is $14 for adults, $10 for seniors, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 6 years old; active and retired military can enjoy free admission, and there will be one free Hot Wheel toy car for children under 12 while supplies last.

More information is available online at CTAutoShow.com.