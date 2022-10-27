IBM in new pact for space-based technology

IBM is teaming with Sierra Space, a company focused on transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, to develop new technology and software platforms to support Sierra Space’s vehicles and infrastructure.

The proposed joint work is focused on creating a single, unified, and flexible distributed computing environment where users can easily build and modernize applications, make data AI-ready, and integrate and orchestrate workloads – across multiple environments and vendors – for flexible, secured, and open operations. The companies are discussing development and deployment of these abilities terrestrially and/or in space, in addition to offering support for ongoing operations and management of Sierra Space’s technologies.

IBM will coordinate the tasks and workload of Sierra Space astronauts through its data analysis and collection technology. In addition, IBM plans to support Sierra Space in building a space-based technology platform effectively service the cloud in space and drive mission operations.

“Through this planned agreement with IBM, we will leverage the full depth of its industry expertise and innovative technology portfolio to evaluate and support unique in-space challenges we will face as we build the future of commercial space,” said Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice. “Effective Hybrid Space Platforms will allow us to derive previously untapped value from the growing quantities of data generated in space. Together, we will leverage secured AI to drive new capability for Sierra Space, IBM, the broader orbital ecosystem, and the new space economy.”

“Collaborating with a leader like Sierra Space will support the growth of a more robust space economy in low-Earth orbit and beyond,” added Naeem Altaf, chief technology officer at IBM Space. “In this envisioned – but secured – environment, collaborators and partners will be able to innovate, co-create, and co-operate together at scale in a way that drives mutual benefit for the space industry as a whole. As we progress, IBM looks forward to working with Sierra Space across a range of initiatives to accelerate new and innovative possibilities for LEO and the new space economy.”

Photo courtesy of IBM