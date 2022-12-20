Home Fairfield Bridgeport’s Freeman Center receives $1M Mellon Foundation grant

Bridgeport’s Freeman Center receives $1M Mellon Foundation grant

By
Phil Hall
-

The Mary and Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community in Bridgeport is the recipient of a $1 million grant from the Mellon Foundation, through the Foundation’s Humanities in Place program.

The grant will be used to support organizational capacity, a planning and feasibility study and related public cultural heritage programming. Founded in 2009, the Mary & Eliza Freeman Center owns the 1848 Mary and Eliza Freeman Houses in Bridgeport’s South End. The homes, which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and are under restoration, are the last surviving structures of Little Liberia, a prosperous community of free Black and Native people that flourished in the antebellum era.

“This award validates the value of over a decade of hard work, as well as the promise of a transformative vision for the future,” said Bernicestine McLeod Bailey, chairperson of the Freeman Center’s board of directors. “It significantly increases the depth and breadth of our capacity to deliver and sustain high caliber programming and services to the Greater Bridgeport and Fairfield County communities and enables us to advance toward our goal of becoming a Center with National impact and prominence.”

Photo of the Mary & Eliza Freeman Houses by Phil Hall

Previous articleNorth80 site plan expected early in 2023; zoning approved
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here