ORANGE COUNTY EXEC NOW SERVES AS COMMANDER OF NAVAL RESERVES

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus was sworn in as commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves in November by Navy Operational Support Center Commanding Officer Captain James MacDonald. “…I am proud of my military service in the Navy. I am also proud to serve the residents of Orange County and I am grateful for their continued support.”

Neuhaus became a commissioned Naval officer in December 2007. He served on active duty earlier this year in Europe with the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Sixth Fleet is the Navy’s operational fleet and staff of the U.S. Naval Forces in Europe and Africa.