FUJIFILM CLEANS UP

The Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) hosted more than 30 employees of Fujifilm Holdings America Corp., Fujifilm North America Corp. and Fujifilm Recording Media U.S.A. Inc. for a trash cleanup and beautification day along the Bronx River Pathway at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The cleanup effort is part of WPF’s Adopt-a-Park campaign.

“Events like this are a perfect way for Fujifilm to show our commitment to the communities where we operate – here in New York and around the world,” said Jun Higuchi, president, Fujifilm Holdings America Corp. and president and CEO of Fujifilm North America Corp. “It’s just one of the many ways we show, every day, that Fujifilm cares.”

Higuchi presented the WPF with a $20,000 check on behalf of the company and its employees to help in the organization’s mission to advocate for and invest in the preservation, conservation, use and enjoyment of the Westchester County Parks system. Fujifilm was honored with the WPF 2022 Community Partner Award in August.