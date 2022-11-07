DIAMOND DISCOUNT FOR MILITARY BRIDES

To honor all heroes in uniform on their wedding day, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury, Connecticut, is discounting the diamond of their dreams. The fourth annual Veteran’s Day offer for active and retired members of the armed forces, as well as first responders, including police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, provides 15% off engagement and wedding bands throughout the month of November. For added savings, Baribault’s primary diamond provider, Tacori, is offering 15% off its settings. The family-owned company also has custom-designed a purple cord bracelet for its The Power to B collection that benefits the Purple Heart Foundation.

Baribault Jewelers has a personal connection to the military and law enforcement. “Both grandfathers, Lewis Baribault Sr. and Raymond Wezowicz served in the United States Army and my daughter Christina’s husband, Daniel Ortiz, is a Hartford Police Officer,” said Lewis Baribault Jr., owner of Baribault Jewelers. “We are grateful to those who fought for our country’s freedom and continue to protect our safety.”

For those who want to design their own perfect piece, there is no customization too big or small for Baribault’s in-house team of master goldsmiths and jewelry transformation specialists. “We’re here to bring your custom cut, setting and vision from sketch to reality,” said Baribault.