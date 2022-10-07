The Wall Street Journal arrives on TikTok

It’s official – TikTok is no longer the exclusive realm of smart-aleck kids and attention-hungry grown-ups.

“I’m pleased to share that The Wall Street Journal is now live on TikTok,” announced Matt Murray, editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal.

Why is the nation’s most prestigious financial newspaper putting itself on the short-form video platform?

“This is the latest step to introduce the Journal to younger and more diverse audiences,” Murray explained. “Our team has developed a creative and fun voice for the platform, a fast-growing source for news, while still providing trustworthy reporting and information.”

Murray stated the Journal’s TikTok channel “will focus on areas like personal finance, careers and technology, and feature familiar newsroom faces sharing their reporting and expertise. We’ll include celebrity interviews and storytelling from WSJ. Magazine, and we have plans to showcase the big moments and insights from events such as Tech Live, CEO Council and Future of Everything.”

To see what the TikTok version of the Journal is all about, the publication can be found on the platform at “@wallstreetjournal.”