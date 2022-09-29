Wayback Burgers introduces three new menu items for autumn

Wayback Burgers has announced the addition of three new limited-edition items for its autumn menu.

The chain will premiere the Oktoberfest Burger, which is made with two beef patties topped with cheese sauce, fresh onion rings and German mustard – all sandwiched in a pretzel bun. As a side order, the new Onion Rings with Cheese Sauce consists of (what else?) freshly friend onion rings topped with a newly introduced cheese sauce.

And to wash it all down, the S’mores Shake offers a hand-dipped vanilla milkshake blended with Kraft Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme, crushed graham cracker and a chocolate swirl, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of crushed graham crackers.

The new seasonal items will be available at participating Wayback Burgers through Nov. 25. Wayback Burgers has Fairfield County locations in Danbury, Norwalk and Stratford and a Hudson Valley eatery in Monroe.