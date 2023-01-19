Home Food & Restaurants Culver’s restaurant chain drops PepsiCo’s beverages for Coca-Cola drinks

Phil Hall
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is being dropped as the soft drink vendor by the Culver’s restaurant chain in favor of the beverages from rival Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

According to a USA Today Network report, a Culver’s spokesperson stated the transition from Pepsi to Coca-Cola “is in progress” and “will take time” before the chain’s “nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states to make the switch.” The spokesperson did not explain why the switch was being made.

This is the second time in five months that Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo has lost a major hospitality client to Coca-Cola – in August, Norwegian Cruise Line dropped PepsiCo’s beverage line from its ships in favor of Coca-Cola’s drinks.

