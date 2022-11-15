Veteran-owned Ways Energy debuts energy drink line

Ways Energy, a Lexington, Mississippi-based veteran-owned beverage company subsidized by Hero Energy LLC, has launched a line of energy drinks in conjunction with a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The Ways Energy line features four flavors, each in promotion of specific first responder and veteran communities. They include:

• Engage (sour lime) – Calls out for Veteran support

• Rescue (orange cream) – Calls out for firefighter support

• Respond (pomegranate peach) – Calls out for L.E.D. support

• Revive (classic energy) – Calls out for medical support

Each 12 oz. can offers 200mg of caffeine, zero sugar, electrolytes, plus a variety of vitamins. Ways Energy is pledging 10% of profits to go directly to the Gary Sinise Foundation, an organization that honors defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need through unique programs designed to educate and build communities.

“I’m incredibly excited about the online launch, and the team at Hero has been humbled by the community support we’ve already received,” said Luke Carnathan, CEO of Ways Energy. “We love our products and are passionate about our mission. It’s all in the name WAYS, which stands for ‘We Appreciate Your Service and Sacrifice.'”