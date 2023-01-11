PepsiCo rolls out lemon-lime Starry soda, targeting Gen Z consumers

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has begun to introduce its newest soft drink, a lemon-lime beverage called Starry that is being targeted to Gen Z consumers.

According to a FoodDive.com report, Starry is being positioned as competition with Coca-Cola’s Sprite and will be available in regular and zero sugar versions. Promotional materials for Starry define it as being a “purpose-driven brand built for Generation Z.”

The Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo unveiled Starry last October at the National Association of Convenience Stores show in Las Vegas and is currently making it available to social media influencers to review online. The product is also being slowly introduced in several major retail chains, including Kroger and Walmart.

PepsiCo has made multiple attempts to take on Sprite with brands including Slice, Storm and Sierra Mist, but to date has never achieved sales that rivalled its competition.