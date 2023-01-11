Home Food & Beverage PepsiCo rolls out lemon-lime Starry soda, targeting Gen Z consumers

PepsiCo rolls out lemon-lime Starry soda, targeting Gen Z consumers

By
Phil Hall
-

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has begun to introduce its newest soft drink, a lemon-lime beverage called Starry that is being targeted to Gen Z consumers.

According to a FoodDive.com report, Starry is being positioned as competition with Coca-Cola’s Sprite and will be available in regular and zero sugar versions. Promotional materials for Starry define it as being a “purpose-driven brand built for Generation Z.”

The Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo unveiled Starry last October at the National Association of Convenience Stores show in Las Vegas and is currently making it available to social media influencers to review online. The product is also being slowly introduced in several major retail chains, including Kroger and Walmart.

PepsiCo has made multiple attempts to take on Sprite with brands including Slice, Storm and Sierra Mist, but to date has never achieved sales that rivalled its competition.

Previous articleSullivan County Airport welcomes first landing by a Boeing 737
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here