PepsiCo partners on malt beverage version of Lipton tea

PepsiCo Inc. is teaming with FIFCO USA on the launch of Lipton Hard Iced Tea.

The new malt beverage is slated for retail release in early 2023 and will be 5% ABV. The product will be available in four flavors – lemon, half-and-half, peach and strawberry.

The Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo’s Blue Cloud Distribution subsidiary will manage the sale of the new product while FIFCO USA will develop, produce, and market the beverage. FIFCO USA CEO Piotr Jurjewicz said, “Connecting America’s favorite tea brand with FIFCO’s expertise in this hot and growing segment allows us to leverage 130 years of brand history that consumers already know and love … And based on our consumer research, we expect a strong brand launch and a great response from consumers.”

This is the latest collaboration for PepsiCo and an alcohol-focused company – its MTN Dew soft drink has been adapted into Hard MTN Dew in partnership with the Boston Beer Co.