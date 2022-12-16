Recently, tea expert and Wake Up With Westfair contributor Ellen Easton graciously introduced us to Teabloom, an international tea company, and its Masters Collection of Milky Oolong, White Silver Needle, Formosa Oolong, Golden Monkey, Jade Oolong and White Tip Oolong – all redolent of the Far East. There’s plenty on the site for more traditional black-tea lovers. Indeed, there’s plenty for those who can’t or don’t drink tea at all, including the rooibos-based Solstice Collection. (Rooibos infusions stem from a South African red bush; are caffeine-free and rich in antioxidants; and offer a full-bodied alternative to orange pekoe, for example.) Tea sets such as the Princess of Monaco or the Cherry Blossom pot, cup and warmer also charm. And each package comes with brewing instructions and descriptions of what the teas and infusions contain, all perfect for whiling away a winter’s afternoon.