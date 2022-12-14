Rum a tum tum

(Editor’s note: Westfair senior beauty and luxury travel writer Debbi K. Kickham recently returned from a trip to Sandals Emerald Bay in The Bahamas. Among her souvenirs – the recipe for the resort’s Exuma Rum Cake. Here’s her report: )

While my husband, Bill, and I were at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, The Bahamas, we tasted – and tasted and tasted some more – this delicious Exuma Rum Cake, served at the resort’s Barefoot by the Sea restaurant. Try it for yourself at home over the holidays:

Sandals’ Exuma Rum Cake

Cake ingredients:

1 heaping cup flour

2 heaping cups sugar

1/3 cup cocoa

1 and ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 and ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 and ½ teaspoons salt

2 eggs

1 cup of milk

1 and ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup of boiling water

Rum syrup ingredients:

1 cup sugar

¾ cup rum

1/3 cup water

Combine all the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl – flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Combine all the wet ingredients in a mixing bowl – eggs, milk, vanilla extract and oil, adding the hot water last.

Fold the wet ingredients into the dry and mix well.

Refrigerate overnight.

The next day, pour the batter into your favorite mold and bake at 300 Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes.

While your rum cake bakes, create the rum syrup by combing all its ingredients and boiling them together.