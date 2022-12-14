Rum a tum tum

(Editor’s note: Westfair senior beauty and luxury travel writer Debbi K. Kickham recently returned from a trip to Sandals Emerald Bay in The Bahamas. Among her souvenirs – the recipe for the resort’s Exuma Rum Cake. Here’s her report: )
While my husband, Bill, and I were at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, The Bahamas, we tasted – and tasted and tasted some more – this delicious Exuma Rum Cake, served at the resort’s Barefoot by the Sea restaurant. Try it for yourself at home over the holidays:
Sandals’ Exuma Rum Cake
Cake ingredients:
1 heaping cup flour
2 heaping cups sugar
1/3 cup cocoa
1 and ½ teaspoons baking powder
1 and ½ teaspoons baking soda
1 and ½ teaspoons salt
2 eggs
1 cup of milk
1 and ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
½ cup vegetable oil
1 cup of boiling water
Rum syrup ingredients:
1 cup sugar
¾ cup rum
1/3 cup water
- Combine all the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl – flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Combine all the wet ingredients in a mixing bowl – eggs, milk, vanilla extract and oil, adding the hot water last.
- Fold the wet ingredients into the dry and mix well.
- Refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, pour the batter into your favorite mold and bake at 300 Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes.
- While your rum cake bakes, create the rum syrup by combing all its ingredients and boiling them together.
- After your rum cake is done baking, brush the rum syrup on the cake while it is still warm from the oven. Serves 10.