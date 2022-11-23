It’s time once again for The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 96th annual iteration features some new floats, including “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong and Nickelodeon, “Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party” by Toys “R” Us, “People of First Light” by Macy’s, “Supersized Slumber” by Netflix and “The Wondership” by Wonder. Among the new balloons are “Bluey” by BBC Studios, “Diary of A Wimpy Kid” by Abrams Books, “Dino and Baby Dino” by Sinclair Oil and “Stuart the Minion” from Illumination.

Coverage of the parade begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on NBC (Channel 4 locally). It’s followed by what has become another holiday tradition, “The National Dog Show,” hosted by John O’Hurley, David Frei and Mary Carillo.

From all of us at Westfair Communications Inc. – home of the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals, Wake Up With Westfair and News at Noon – Happy Thanksgiving.