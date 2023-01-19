Celebrating women in a new Fairfield University show

From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the Fairfield University Art Museum will hold an opening reception for “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights,” a new exhibit that features posters created by men and women to celebrate and acknowledge the vital role that all citizens play in protecting and promoting human rights while challenging gender inequality and stereotypes, advancing reproductive and sexual rights, protecting women and girls against brutality and promoting women’s empowerment, education and participation in society. The posters argue for the empowerment of women, the achievement of equality between women and men, and the elimination of discrimination against women and girls.

Organized and curated by Elizabeth Resnick, professor emerita, graphic design, Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Boston, the show is co-curated by Fairfield University faculty Rachelle Brunn-Bevel, Ph.D., Elizabeth Hohl, Ph.D., Johanna Garvey, Ph.D., and Anna Lawrence, Ph.D., in collaboration with museum staff. The exhibit runs through April 6 at the Quick Center for the Arts’ Walsh Gallery.

To register for the reception, click here.