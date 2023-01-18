Calling all auction items

Lifting Up Westchester’s April 27 gala at Fogo de Chao is designed to put the “fun” in fundraiser for its new Community Center and Employment Center as the nonprofit continues to strive to help the underserved with basic needs, including housing.

Its wish list for silent auction items includes:

Tickets to a concert, play or sporting event;

Restaurant gift certificates;

A stay at a timeshare/vacation home;

Cooking classes;

Authenticated signed sports memorabilia;

Airline gift certificates;

Vintage wine.

If you have an item or experience that you’d like to donate, contact Nancy Inzinna, ninzinna@liftingupwestchester.org, by April 7.