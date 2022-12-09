Westport Library to host Dec. 12 screening of Munich Olympics Massacre documentary

The Westport Library is hosting a free screening of “The Survivor,” the new ESPN-produced documentary on the 1972 Munich Olympics Massacre, on Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

The Munich Olympics Massacre was the first terrorist attack broadcast live on television around the world, with Palestinian radicals murdering 11 Israeli athletes. “The Survivor” breaks down the tragedy through archival video and news reports, and central to the film is the testimony of 86-year-old Israeli race walker Shaul Ladany, a Holocaust survivor who escaped death at Munich.

In addition to Ladany, others interviewed for “The Survivor” include Zelig Shtroch, Ladany’s roommate and a shooter on the Israeli Olympic team; Shlomo Levy, an Israeli photojournalist who was embedded with the team in Munich; and Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism.

Emmy-winning ESPN broadcaster Jeremy Schaap, who narrated the film, will host a talk after the screening. “The Survivor” is produced and directed by Frank Saraceno.

The screening is free but advanced registration via the Westport Library website is recommended.