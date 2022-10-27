New Rochelle Thanksgiving Parade seeks sponsors

The New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce and the City of New Rochelle have announced the 58th Annual Thanksgiving Parade will be held on Nov. 19 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The parade will feature floats and giant parade balloons including Mighty Mouse, which was created by the New Rochelle-based Terrytoons. Sponsors are still needed for the parade, and sponsorship information and applications can be found online.

This year’s parade route will be along North Avenue – beginning at Eastchester Road and ending at Bonnefoy Place. This year’s parade theme will be “Celebrating a Century of Service” and will celebrate the Chamber of Commerce’s 100th anniversary. Retiring City Manager Chuck Strome and recently retired former Commissioner of Parks & Recreation Bill Zimmermann will be the grand marshals.