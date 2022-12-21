Home Education Fairfield University receives $1M gift for its Bellarmine program

Fairfield University receives $1M gift for its Bellarmine program

Phil Hall
Fairfield University has announced the receipt of a $1 million gift from alumnus Kevin Conlisk and his wife Mary Beth for the new Fairfield Bellarmine program.

Conlisk served on the university’s board of trustees from 2004-2016, and is the former principal and chief financial officer of Alinabal Holdings in Milford. According to the university, the gift will benefit the ongoing development of the initiative, which includes renovation plans at Bellarmine Campus, located on the property of the former St. Ambrose parish in Bridgeport.

Conlisk previously established the annual Rev. John M. Conlisk Irish Scholarship in memory of his late brother. The scholarship enables students from Ireland to pursue a master’s degree at Fairfield’s Charles F. Dolan School of Business.

“We are filled with gratitude for the Conlisks’ enduring support and unwavering commitment to Fairfield University and its mission,” said President Mark R. Nemec. “Their generous gift will benefit Fairfield Bellarmine in providing pathways to higher learning for under-represented students from diverse communities as we accompany these young men and women of purpose towards a hope filled future.”

