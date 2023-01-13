US Chamber of Commerce president tells feds: ‘Do your jobs, so we can do ours’

U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark used her annual State of American Business address to call for an end to partisan gridlock in Washington and a rollback of what she viewed as an onerous regulatory burden on businesses.

“Business demands better from our government because when it comes to Washington, the state of American business is fed up,” said Clark. “The polarization, gridlock, regulatory overreach, and inability to act smartly and strategically for our future is making it harder for all of us to do our jobs and move this country forward.”

Clark envisioned a “government that can partner with the private sector on our biggest challenges and can engage globally to advance America’s interests, and the world’s. A government that limits itself to the work only it can do — no more and no less.”

Among the legislative goals that Clark envisioned from Congress and the White House was the securing of the southern border and an increase in the number of employment-based visas, the improved access to childcare; an acceleration of permitting for new domestic energy exploration and production; and a vigorous handling of trade problems with China.

Clark also called out what she dubbed “regulatory overreach” by the Biden administration.

“When I gave this speech last year, I pledged that if government didn’t stop getting in the way through overregulation, we would lead the fight to stop it,” she said. “And that’s why the Chamber sued the FTC, the SEC, and the CFPB last year. And we won’t hesitate to do it again if that’s what’s needed to protect business interests, preserve innovation and competition, and position our economy for growth.”

“Our message to our partners in government today is very simple,” Clark added. “Do your jobs, so we can do ours. Make government work, so business can keep working … so companies of all sizes can keep doing the things that society needs, expects, and trusts us to do. America is a great and capable nation, and together, we can do the big thinking and take the smart steps to secure the future we deserve and strengthen this country that we all love.”