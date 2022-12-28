Reward offered for information on recent Connecticut mail carrier robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that will result in the arrest and conviction of the parties responsible for a string of robberies of Connecticut-based mail carriers.

The first robbery was last March in Hartford, following by an attack in September in Waterbury. Over the past two months, robberies occurred in Middletown on Nov. 1, West Haven on Nov. 2, Greenwich on Nov. 10 and Stamford on Dec. 7.

Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.