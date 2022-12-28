Home Crime Reward offered for information on recent Connecticut mail carrier robberies

Reward offered for information on recent Connecticut mail carrier robberies

By
Phil Hall
-

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that will result in the arrest and conviction of the parties responsible for a string of robberies of Connecticut-based mail carriers.

The first robbery was last March in Hartford, following by an attack in September in Waterbury. Over the past two months, robberies occurred in Middletown on Nov. 1, West Haven on Nov. 2, Greenwich on Nov. 10 and Stamford on Dec. 7.

Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

