Ray Dalio changes mind, no longer believes ‘cash is trash’

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio is no longer insisting that “cash is trash.”

The Westport-based hedge fund executive announced his change of mind via Twitter, citing a legendary English economist as the justification of his new mind frame.

“As John Maynard Keynes is credited with saying: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?” Dalio tweeted. “Along these lines, the facts have changed and I’ve changed my mind about cash as an asset: I no longer think cash is trash.”

Dalio also weighed in on the Federal Reserve’s recent policy actions, tweeting, “At existing interest rates and with the Fed shrinking the balance sheet, it is now about neutral – neither a very good or very bad deal. In other words, the short-term interest rate is now about right.”

Dalio did not elaborate on what specifically encouraged him to change his opinions.

Photo courtesy of TechCrunch / Flickr Creative Commons