Air Canada adding two new flights to JFK Airport

Air Canada (OTC:ACDVF) has announced new routes connecting New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport with Montreal and Toronto.

The new services will begin March 26, with double daily service from Toronto and daily service from Montreal. Flights will be operated by Air Canada Jazz using an Embraer E175 aircraft with 76 seats in a Business and Economy Class configuration.

The JFK flights are the latest expansion of Air Canada in the New York metro area. Beginning on Dec. 16, the carrier will operate daily service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Halifax. Furthermore, the airline said it planned to restore 11 trans-border services that were suspended during the pandemic and increase frequencies on 12 U.S. routes.

“Our U.S. summer schedule, which will complement our recently announced Canadian and international summer schedules, is designed to maximize connectivity within our network and offer the most seats on the most flights to the most destinations,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada. “Strengthened by our Transborder Joint Business Agreement with United Airlines, our schedule will also be attractive for sixth freedom global travelers flying internationally and strengthen our hub airports with more connection traffic.”