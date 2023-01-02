Home Arts & Leisure Classic works of 1927 are now in the public domain

Classic works of 1927 are now in the public domain

By
Phil Hall
-

The arrival of 2023 signals the end of copyright protection of many classic works of literature, film and music.

According to an Associated Press report, copyrighted works from 1927 will enter the public domain this year, thus enabling them to be shared, repurposed or sampled without gaining permission.

Among the books that are now free from copyright protection are Thornton Wilder’s “The Bridge of San Luis Rey,” Agatha Christie’s “The Big Four,” Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes” and Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse.” Classic films now in the public domain are “The Jazz Singer” starring Al Jolson, Fritz Lang’s science-fiction landmark “Metropolis” (pictured here) and William A. Wellman’s “Wings,” the first Best Picture Oscar winner.

Musical compositions now in the public domain are Irving Berlin’s “Putting on the Ritz,” the Duke Ellington classic “Black and Tan Fantasy” and the scores to the musicals “Show Boat” and “Funny Face.”

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall

