United Bank of Hartford has applied to open a bank branch at 415 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich.

If approved by regulators, the Greenwich location would be United Bank’s second in Fairfield County – it opened a commercial loan production office on Green Farms Road in Westport in 2015 – and its 54th branch location within its Connecticut and Massachusetts footprint.

The proposed branch would include multiple teller stations, ATM access, a conference room and private office space for branch managers and other bankers to consult with customers. In addition to retail banking activity, the branch would provide a conduit to commercial and mortgage banking as well as financial advisory services.

“By establishing a branch in Greenwich, we are directly responding to what our customers have been telling us: they want United Bank to have a greater physical presence in Fairfield County where they can conduct more of their banking activity,” said United Bank CEO William H.W. Crawford IV.

“This market has great demographics – among the best in the country,” he said, “so we’re making sure we have lower Fairfield County covered and we look forward to enhancing our commercial, business and retail banking opportunities through this branch in Greenwich.”