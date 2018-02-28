Greenwich’s Hope Hicks resigns as White House communications director

Greenwich native Hope Hicks, who joined the Trump administration as director of strategic communications and was later promoted to White House communications director, is resigning, according to a New York Times report.

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” said Hicks in a written statement. “I wish the president and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” Trump said in a statement. “I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood.”

Hicks had worked for Trump since January 2015, when she became his press secretary. She first came in contact with the Trump orbit when she was a publicist at Hiltzik Strategies assigned to promote Ivanka Trump’s fashion line. While in Washington, Hicks was a visible presence at the president’s side but mostly avoided on-camera interviews.

Last week, GQ magazine named Hicks the most powerful person in the Trump-dominated Washington, but earlier this week she drew scrutiny for reportedly telling a closed-door hearing of the House Intelligence Committee that she occasionally told “white lies” on behalf of the president. Hicks’ relationship with former Trump aide Rob Porter, who resigned amid public allegations from his two ex-wives of domestic abuse, also created media controversy; the couple split shortly after Porter resigned.