Phelps Hospital opens $12 million interventional radiology upgrade

Phelps Hospital has opened a $12 million upgraded interventional radiology suite on the Sleepy Hollow hospital’s main floor.

The investment helped the hospital upgrade 13-year-old equipment with a suite that includes 3-D mammography, new CT scan and MRI machines and other interventional suite technology upgrades.

Interventional radiology is often an alternative to surgical treatment for many conditions. The specialty uses imaging technology such as X-rays, ultrasounds and CT scans to see inside the body for diagnosis or treatment.

In a news release announcing the upgrade, Phelps Hospital said the investment was just the latest upgrade to its facilities since it joined the Northwell Health system.

“Phelps investment in this cutting-edge technology is a testament to our commitment to our patients and the quality of care they receive,” said Daniel Blum, president and CEO of Phelps. “Our highly skilled physicians excel in using these advanced techniques to save patients’ lives, decrease hospital stays and provide phenomenal care.”

Phelps is a 238-bed nonprofit community hospital founded in 1956. The hospital joined the Long Island-based Northwell Health system in 2014. Formerly the North Shore-LIJ Health System, Northwell is the state’s largest health care provider.