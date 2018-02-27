Crown World Mobility acquires British cloud tech firm

Crown World Mobility, a Danbury-based provider of workforce mobility products and talent management services, has acquired Time Relocation, a British cloud-based technology company focused on the relocations and workforce mobility industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Grant Chapman, former director for Time Relocation, will join Crown World Mobility to lead the global service rollout and oversee future development. Crown World Mobility is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, a Hong Kong-headquartered transportation, relocation services, logistics and storage services provider.

“Technology is at the forefront of our industry,” says Curt Smith, group vice president of Crown World Mobility. “This acquisition allows us to expand our service offerings for new and existing customers and meets a growing demand for managed lump sum and flexible move-types in the marketplace.”