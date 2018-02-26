The denial of a proposed 355-unit apartment complex at 345 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich has been upheld by Hartford District Superior Court Judge Marshall Berger Jr.

Developer Post Road Iron Works Inc. had sought a reversal of the July 2016 rejection of the proposal by Greenwich’s Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency. The proposal involved 5 acres at the site.

Given the extensive industrial history on part of the property, remedial action to address contaminated soil was also part of the developer’s application.

“The agency fully supports cleanup of the contaminated soil and even redevelopment, but the plans need to be vetted thoroughly and accomplished without undue harm to the nearby wetlands,” said wetlands agency Chairman Brian Harris. “The applicant didn’t provide the documentation needed to prove this would happen.”

The judge’s decision affirmed that the developer’s application was incomplete. According to agency regulations, any application deemed to be incomplete must be denied.

The denial of the developer’s plan by the Greenwich Planning and Zoning Commission was also appealed. Berger will also review that case.