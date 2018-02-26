Former Darien car dealership controller pleads guilty to embezzling $1.1M

The former controller of Continental BMW of Darien has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud arising from a $1.1 million embezzlement scheme.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham announced that Vanessa Vence-Small of New Windsor, New York, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer in New Haven.

From October 2014 to June 2017, Vence-Small made 65 unauthorized electronic fund transfers, totaling $904,659.29, from the dealership’s bank account to her personal American Express account. She also issued and signed 28 checks drawn on the dealership’s bank account, in the total amount of $207,777.78, to pay various third parties, including credit card companies, contractors who performed work at her residence and a different dealership from which she bought a car.

Vence-Small also incurred on company accounts an additional $31,452.08 in unauthorized credit card charges and reimbursements.

Vence-Small was released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing, which Meyer scheduled for May 24. She faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, a fine of up to approximately $2.3 million and an order of full restitution.