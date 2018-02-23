Two new tenants bring Fairfield building to 100 percent capacity

Convexity Scientific Inc. and Wise Language Services LLC have leased space at 418 Meadow St. in Fairfield, bringing the building to 100 percent occupancy, according to Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC.

Angel said that his firm recently executed the sale of the building to current owner Julian Enterprises, and that it represented the landlord in both transactions.

Previously located in Westport, Convexity – which leased 3,072 square feet for its new headquarters – is a life sciences company whose first medical device, a handheld nebulizer used to treat respiratory diseases, was recently cleared by the FDA. It was represented in the lease deal by Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

Wise Language Services, which had been at 391 Meadow St. in Fairfield, leased the remaining 1,775 square feet. It also provides tutoring and ACT/SAT prep classes in Ridgefield and Newtown. It was represented by Angel in the transaction.