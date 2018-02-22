Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Sports gala benefits St. Vincent’s Foundation

Sports gala benefits St. Vincent’s Foundation

From left: Halloran & Sage attorney Fred Trotta; Fox 61 Sports Director Rich Coppola; Executive Director of St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation Lyn McCarthy; President and CEO of St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation and Senior VP of St. Vincent’s Health Services Dianne Auger; Halloran & Sage attorney Arnie Menchel; and Mike Greenberg.

St. Vincent’s Foundation’s SWIM Across the Sound, a charitable, grassroots organization in Bridgeport, on Feb. 7 hosted its 13th annual Sports Gala & Auction at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven. The event is one of several to benefit Connecticut state and local police, firemen, correction officers and EMS personnel and their families battling cancer.

The event’s guest speaker was Mike Greenberg, an ESPN commentator and formerly the co-host of the “Mike and Mike” ESPN radio show.

The law firm Halloran & Sage LLP, which has offices in Westport, Middletown, Danbury, New Haven, New London, Hartford and Washington, D.C., was among the event’s supporters.

SWIM Across the Sound provides cancer education, screening, prevention and other programs at low- or no-cost for those who are underinsured or uninsured.

The organization stages a 15.5-mile swim in Long Island Sound. This year’s will be on Aug. 4, when swimmers, boat captains, volunteers, friends and families will join together to support patients, honor survivors and remember loved ones.

