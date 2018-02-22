Images being accepted for IMAGES

Shoreline Arts Alliance will be accepting submissions for the IMAGES 2018 photography competition and exhibition, March 16–18 at the Mill Gallery of the Guilford Art Center, 411 Church St., Guilford. IMAGES 2018 celebrates the art of photography in its many aspects, formats and technologies and encourages excellence among photographic artists.

It is the oldest annual, statewide, juried competition and exhibition and it’s open to all Connecticut photographers. A panel of professionals will select the images for inclusion in the IMAGES show.

The show takes place March 24 through April 14.

Shoreline Arts Alliance notes that continued support for the event comes from Yale-New Haven Hospital, Milford Photo and the Connecticut Office of the Arts. Designers Chris Hyde and Lane Cooper of Cipher Creative Group in Berlin donated the design of the 2018 poster.