Business Council honors 44 companies

The Business Council of Fairfield County hosted a Healthy Workplace Employer Recognition Program Feb. 14 in the Stamford Marriott Hotel & Spa at which 44 companies were honored.

Matthew Fair, co-chair of The Business Council’s Wellness Roundtable, said, “Through creative programming, employee feedback and health assessment measures, our 2018 Healthy Workplace honorees are succeeding in improving the health and productivity of their employees while reducing overall health care costs.”

The recognition program is supported by Key Insurance Benefits and Services and UnitedHealthcare of Connecticut Inc.