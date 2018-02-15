Iron Camp raises funds for paws

Ever been invited to a party where having fun has nothing to do with the food, beverages or music but everything to do with lifting 225, 350 or even 475 pounds of weights? There was just such a party recently in Greenwich when certified personal trainer LaRoy Warner, owner of the weight-training facility Iron Camp, hosted a “Deadlift Party.” The deadlift is one of three main exercises used in weight training, the others being the squat and bench press. In deadlifting, a loaded barbell is lifted off the ground and brought up to the level of the hips, then lowered.

More than just flexing muscles happened at the party: funds were raised to benefit PAWS of Greenwich, a nonprofit which supports revitalization of Grass Island Dog Park, promotion and partnerships with local animal rescues and pet care companies, launch of pet therapy programs and more.

In addition to hundreds of pounds of weights being raised by the participants, $400 was raised for PAWS of Greenwich and presented by Warner to PAWS founder Jessica Del Guercio.

One participant, Leslie Taveras-Torres, said, “Most women are afraid to bulk up by lifting heavy weights, that isn’t the case and LaRoy is good at helping his clients maintain the look they want while building strength.”