Steve Albanese named dean of Manhattanville School of Business

Manhattanville College announced that Steve Albanese was appointed dean of the Manhattanville School of Business.

Albanese, who joined the college in 2012 as assistant dean for the business school, has served as its interim dean since August 2016.

Albanese will oversee the academic affairs for the business school, including six master’s degrees and advanced graduate certificate options, adult accelerated degree programs, dual bachelor’s and master’s degree options and the post-baccalaureate pre-health course of study, in addition to the institutes and professional development opportunities the school offers.

During his tenure at Manhattanville, Albanese introduced professional development workshops taught by several Manhattanville alumni along with a number of professors from the business school. Workshops offered include entrepreneurship, human resources, leadership, Microsoft office applications, nonprofit management and women’s leadership.

Albanese also collaborated with the School of Education and School of Arts and Sciences to develop several joint and dual-degree programs.



Albanese succeeds Anthony Davidson, who had held the post since 2011. Davidson currently serves as dean of the Fordham University School of Professional and Continuing Studies.

Previously, Albanese worked for 12 years at New York University where he was the director of administration in the division of programs in business.