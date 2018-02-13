Regeneron names Marion McCourt senior VP and commercial head

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. appointed Marion McCourt as senior vice president and head of commercial. McCourt will lead all aspects of product commercialization for the Tarrytown biopharmaceutical company’s approved medicines and the company’s development-stage pipeline.



“Marion is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive who brings a track record of success in commercializing products and leading commercial teams,” said Dr. Leonard S. Schleifer, president and CEO of Regeneron. “With several marketed therapies for serious diseases and more than 15 late-stage programs that could result in new approvals or indications, Marion will play a critical role in shaping Regeneron’s future and ensuring our innovative medicines reach patients in need.”

Most recently, McCourt served as president and COO of Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in New York City. Axovant announced on Tuesday in a press release that both McCourt and the company’s CEO, Dr. David Hung, had resigned to pursue other opportunities.

McCourt holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Lafayette College and has two decades of experience in biopharmaceutical management. She began her career with AstraZeneca, where she held positions of increasing responsibility over 12 years, ultimately becoming COO for AstraZeneca U.S. She then held commercial leadership roles at Amgen, including vice president in U.S. commercial operations and vice president and general manager responsible for the company’s bone health and primary care business unit. She also served as COO of Medivation until its acquisition by Pfizer in 2016.



“I have long admired Regeneron for its science-driven culture and patient-first mindset,” McCourt said in the announcement. “I’m delighted to join Regeneron during this exciting period of growth. Regeneron products have the potential to help so many people with serious diseases, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to fully maximize all these unique opportunities.”