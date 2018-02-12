Home Fairfield Stamford’s Affinion Group acquires Indian company

Stamford’s Affinion Group acquires Indian company

Kevin Zimmerman
Stamford loyalty and customer engagement solutions firm Affinion Group has acquired one of its technology partners, Tavisca Solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

affinion groupHeadquartered in Pune, India, with a U.S. office in Plano, Texas, Tavisca works with loyalty and leisure travel companies, including Affinion Group’s Connexions Loyalty division, to help support and grow their online travel solutions.

The acquisition will help Connexions better serve its clients’ needs and optimize its loyalty solution offerings, according to Affinion CEO Todd Siegel.

Connexions’ loyalty programs are available to more than 200 million people in North America, South America and Asia. The division employs over 900 people in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

