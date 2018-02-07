Iona College appoints Wheeler as provost, senior VP for academic affairs

Following an international search and review of more than 50 candidates, Iona College has appointed Darrell P. Wheeler as its new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

Wheeler will begin his new position on July 1.

“I am very honored to have this opportunity to work with members of the Iona College faculty, staff, students and alumni,” Wheeler said. “I look forward to being an active member of this community and working to ensure that Iona stimulates intellectual growth and positive impacts for our students, alumni and local and global communities.”

Wheeler will come to Iona from The University at Albany, where he serves as dean of the School of Social Welfare and vice provost for public engagement. Wheeler previously held positions of interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University at Albany, dean and professor at Loyola University Chicago and associate dean for research and community partnerships at Hunter College School of Social Work.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Wheeler to Iona as our next chief academic officer, and I am confident he will demonstrate an immediate impact, inspiring and supporting Iona’s faculty and staff in enhancing existing academic and student life programs and launching new initiatives to continue the tremendous academic momentum at Iona,” said college President Joseph E. Nyre. “I am grateful to our faculty-led committee and all the members of the community who participated in the search process.”

Wheeler earned a bachelor’s in sociology from Cornell College, a master’s of social work degree in health and mental health from Howard University, a master’s of public health degree in health administration from the University of Pittsburgh and a doctoral degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh.

Wheeler will succeed Iona’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs Vincent J. Calluzzo, who will return to the faculty at Iona at the end of the academic year. Calluzzo served at Iona College for more than 35 years as a faculty member in the information systems department, dean of the School of Business and provost and senior vice president.